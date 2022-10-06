HHW Gaming: Beat Saber Rolls Out Exclusive Lizzo Music Pack For Meta Quest

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Beat Saber, one of the top VR experiences in the Meta Quest universe, takes active gaming to a new level by way of its innovative Music Pack offerings. Joining the list of hitmakers is the all-around superstar Lizzo with Beat Saber’s new Lizzo Music Pack releasing Thursday (Oct. 6).

Just in time for Lizzo’s The Special Tour in the U.S. and Europe, the Lizzo Music Pack from Beat Saber features nine of the talented vocalist and performer’s tracks. Beat Saber is adding a little flair to the exclusive list of tracks, featuring a brand new in-game custom layout that is inspired by Lizzo’s Special album.

Priced at $1.99 a song, or $11.99 for all nine tracks, the Lizzo Music Pack was designed strictly for her fan base, the Lizzbians, and all who love and enjoy Lizzo’s good-natured, energetic, and ever-timely bops.

It’s about damn time for some new Beat Saber tracks, and whether you’ve been a fan since Lizzobangers, Cuz I Love You, Special, or somewhere in between, you. are. in. luck. Today, we are PUMPED to announce the Lizzo Music Pack featuring nine tracks from the American singer, rapper, flautist, and songwriter. Even better, it’s available now on the Meta Quest and Rift Platforms.

This is the first time that a trio of tracks from Lizzo’s new album—“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” “About Damn Time,” and “Everybody’s Gay”—plus iconic hits from her catalog have been available to play in one place. Cherry-picked by Beat Games and Lizzo, these songs are perfect to dance, move, and slash to, and they bring the artist’s energy and authenticity to Beat Saber for the first time.

Check out the Lizzo Music Pack for Beat Saber tracklist below. Only on Meta Quest 2.

