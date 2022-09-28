Lizzo Plays The Historic 200-Year-Old Presidential Crystal Flute On Stage In D.C.

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Lizzo’s love affair with the flute is what captured the hearts of her fans when she first stepped on the scene. Before then, we had minimal examples of mainstream artists who played instruments with their music. Alicia Keys and John Legend have the piano, and Lizzo is known for getting busy on the flute.

The star just kicked off her tour and was met with the surprise of a lifetime during her show in Washington, DC. In an Instagram post, the Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning artist excitedly showed a video of her playing a 200-year-old flute, courtesy of the Library Congress.

“YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress,” she wrote.

The singer posted better view of the monumental moment to her feed.

“YALL WE GOT A BETTER VIDEO— YEAH IM DOUBLE POSTING BUT IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM— LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT ,” she exclaimed.

Lizzo’s reign has been one for the books. She’s worked tirelessly by advocating for women of color in the body positivity movement, making feel-good music earning accolades galore, and now she’s the first to play the presidential crystal flute. We see you, Lizzo! Keep on winning.

