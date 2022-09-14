Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Nike SB Dunk has been the hottest sneaker out in these streets for the past few years. While we continue to get bombarded by new and sometimes unnecessary colorways, the latest eBay SB Dunk might be the most struggle of them all, respectfully.

HypeBeast is reporting that pics of the upcoming SB Dunk have leaked and well… how ’bout them Yankees?! Aaron Judge, am I right?! Rumored to be stocking at a measly 8,000 pairs, the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker” features the recognizable eBay colors of blue, yellow, green and red in patent leather over a white leather base which “resembles one of the three models in the series, which was given to the late and influential Sandy Bodecker in 2008 when he retired.”

But that’s not all.

Additional branding hits land on the foam tongue tag that also features the phrase #NIKESBFOREVER, heel and the right shoe insole, while the left insole sees a photo of Bodecker and his child. Three transparent strips by the toebox, panel and ankle “cut” the Dunk Low into three different parts as it rests on a white midsole and red outsole.

The transparent strips are killing us right now, b. Still, we’re sure these will be considered grails by many due to their extremely limited stock. Only question we have is will eBay employees be backdooring these joints come release date? Also, who will pay resale prices for these? No word on when they’ll drop or how much they’ll be retailing for as of yet but with the slander they’ve been currently getting from sneakerheads, they might get canceled altogether.

Check out the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker”’s below and let us know if you’d buy or even wear a pair in the comments section below.

The post Images Of eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker” Have Leaked & Umm… appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Images Of eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker” Have Leaked & Umm… was originally published on hiphopwired.com