Teddy Riley Opens Up About The Heartbreaking Ordeal Him & Millions of Families Are Experiencing Now

“There’s a silent epidemic ripping families apart. It’s called parental alienation, when a parent viciously turns their child against the other parent. Whether you are familiar with the term or not, chances are you or someone you know is going through it. I know so many people that are going through it right now, and it is terrible.” -Jada Picket-Smith

Music legend Teddy Riley takes a seat at the Table to share the heartbreaking ordeal that he and more than 22 million families are experiencing in an eye-opening new episode of “Red Table Talk” on parental alienation. Teddy opens up about not being able to see his son Michael for three years, and is joined by his daughter Nia and son TJ. The red table talk hosts continue the conversation with a daughter who was put in the middle of her parents’ war who didn’t speak to her father for 10 years, then cut ties with her mother for eight. Now, they’re all coming together at the iconic red table with an important message.

Watch the full episode now streaming on Facebook Watch below…

