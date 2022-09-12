Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

So much drama went on this weekend and Gary has all the tea. If you missed out on Ray J’s rant over the weekend, we’ve got you covered. He exposed Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian and all their contracts surrounding the sex tape from back in the day. He decided to share all this tea after being triggered seeing Jenner passing a lie detector test about the sex tape.

In other news, Ne-Yo is getting a gag order on his soon-to-be ex-wife Crystal Renay.

Ne-Yo Puts Gag Order On His Estranged Wife [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com