Community Affairs Show: Toya Carmichael Guiding Black Business In The DC through Carmichael Community Connections

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson speaks with Toya Carmichael about her passion to help Black owned Business in the District of Columbia to build an grow. With a back ground in Law, Toya has the formula you need to establish your business. From grant writing to Government licences Carmichael Community Connections has been established to help Black own businesses flourish. For more information log on to https://carmichaelcommunityconnections.com/

Join Carmichael Community Connections for a series of Pop Up Shops. August is Black Business Month and Team CCC loves black owned businesses! That’s why they started the DC Black Business Pop Up Shop, this Saturday, August 27, 2022. This month, they will pop up in Hillcrest, SE DC. they are excited to show you another beautiful neighborhood in SE, with new vendors, and the same CCC vibes. The host is also a Trinidadian Catering Company so come hungry! It’s Black Business Month so be ready for a few surprises. There are still a few vendor spaces left as well so send an email at carmichaelcommunityconnections@gmail.com to sign up.

Radio One listeners get you shopping pass for only $5 by using the promo code VEND at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shop-dc-black-business-pop-up-shop-summer-2022-tickets-394846635917

About Toya Carmichael:

Toya Carmichael, currently serves as Vice President of Public Relations and Corporate Board Secretary for the Not-for-Profit Hospital Corporation (commonly referred to as United Medical Center), the District of Columbia’s only public hospital. In her role she handles all news inquiries, social media, community programming, board related activities, government relations, and serves as custodian of hospital records. A native of California, she is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and Georgetown University Law Center.

Prior to joining United Medical Center, she spent the past 10 years as an attorney with several local and Federal agencies and in 2018, was appointed as an Administrative Law Judge, hearing discrimination cases for DC government. She has decades of volunteer community and board service, all in support of under-served communities of color.

In 2017 she began utilizing her time and talents to assist small businesses and in 2019 she founded Carmichael Community Connections to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations by increasing their grant funding and customer base. Since 2019 she has secured over $2,350,000 for her clients. A single mother who understands the power of education and the performing arts, she is President of the Toni P. Farmer Scholarship Committee at Allen Chapel AME Church, Social Action Chair for The Federal City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, an Ambassador for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and Member of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She is an avid reader, fashion addict, and world traveler.

Community Affairs Show: Toya Carmichael Guiding Black Business In The DC through Carmichael Community Connections was originally published on praisedc.com