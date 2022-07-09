“Catching up with the Careys” is practical, Godly-based, relationship advice for engaged or married couples given by Husband & Wife team, Keith & Vania Carey. Keith Carey has over 10 yrs experience as a marriage counselor. He is the Pastor of “Faith in Action Ministries Incorporated” and works as a peer counselor. Vania Carey has over 20 yrs experience in Human Services and works as an addictions counselor. She holds a Master’s degree in Human Services Counseling and is currently working on her second Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

HOW TO NAVIGATE THROUGH ARGUMENTS:

Don’t allow arguments or “intense fellowship” to become toxic

Know your spouse’s argument style. Do you need space to calm down before resolving it OR do you have to work it out in the moment?) Set a time the day of the argument to discuss ways to find common ground to resolve the conflict. You can also agree to disagree. Be careful not to let the argument escalate to verbal or physical abuse. Ephesians 4:26 “Be angry yet do not sin. Do not let the sun set on your anger”.

*If abuse is present, stay safe, pray and seek professional help.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

Relationship Advice On How To Navigate Through Arguments was originally published on praisedc.com