Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Something In The Water has concluded and the festival’s revival in Washington, D.C. went well as it could. Pharrell Williams once again curated a winning list of top Hip-Hop, R&B, and Pop acts, proving that the Nation’s Capital was definitely primed for such an event.

On Friday (June 17), the sweltering temps in Chocolate City were a burden to bear but fans packed in to see the likes of Anderson .Paak, Roddy Ricch, Syd, MoneyBagg Yo, and closing act Usher. Saturday (June 18) was 20 degrees cooler back twice as packed with fans excited to see Backyard Band, J.I.D., Baby Tate, Snoh Aalegra, Mariah The Scientist, Lil Uzi Vert, John Batiste, with Pharrell and Friends closing out the day.

During Skateboard P’s set, he was joined by T.I., Justin Timberlake, and the reunion of No Malice and Pusha T as the Clipse. Pharrell also held down the stage on his own complete with an array of talented dancers backing him.

Sunday’s (June 19) closing set was a fitting way to bring in Juneteenth in the shadow of the Washington Monument with 21 Savage, EarthGang, Bia, TOB, Thundercat, J Balvin, and closing act Tyler, The Creator closing out the show. Tyler’s set was perhaps the most outstanding one for the weekend, and his tireless performance won’t be easily forgotten by anyone who witnessed the moment.

Something In The Water also held its Pop-Up Church Service on Sunday, an event that was free to the public at a nearby location. There was also a community market, and SITW organizers also launched several initiatives to assist students and others in the community. That same ethos of giving back to others in the name of philanthropy and kindness was present at the first SITW festival in Virginia Beach, and that legacy is thankfully continuing.

Check out some of the images from Something In The Water below.

—

Photo: Various/LEDE

Something In The Water Dazzles & Shines In D.C. was originally published on hiphopwired.com