Mary J. Blige has just owned the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala and we’re completely obsessed with her look!

The songstress was spotted at the gala turning heads in a teal Gaurav Gupta dress that was everything! The elegant look featured cut outs at the side, a cold shoulder neckline and dramatic sleeves and train. The dress stopped just above the singer’s knees and showed off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with sparkly heels and a choker necklace and wore her hair in a low bun with a part down the middle.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her elegant look ahead of the event, captioning the photo, “SFPWM.”

Check it out below.

Mary’s 6.1 million Instagram followers completely ate this look up, flooding her comment section with heart eye and fire flame emojis to express their stamps of approval.

Beauties, what do you think about Mary J. Blige’s look? Did she rock it?

Mary J. Blige Gives Us Glam In A Teal Look At The Time 100 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com