Naomi Campbell Gives Us Style Goals In A Burberry Ensemble At The 2022 Jubilee Party

Naomi Cambell was spotted in England at Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubliee 2022 looking like royalty and we’re obsessed with her fashion sense!

For the affair, the model wore a tan Burberry FW ’22 RTW look that was everything. The strapless dress resembled a trench coat and featured double breasted buttons and a waist belt. The beauty wore her hair straight down and long and parted down the middle and rocked round sunglasses to set her entire look off.

Naomi took to Instagram to show off her luxurious look, captioning the post, “platinumjubilee #70 ”

This isn’t the first time the supermodel gave us fashion envy in Burberry. Earlier this year, she was spotted on the scene serving a LEWK at the British Academy Film Awards wearing a black Burberry gown. The all-black look was long-sleeved and featured a mini trail that trailed behind her as she posed on the carpet. She wore her hair in a sleek, straight down look that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking silver bracelets and dangly silver earrings to add glamour to the fabulous look.

Check out the look here.

We just love Naomi in Burberry!

