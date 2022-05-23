Michelle Obama Is Changing ‘Culture Of Democracy’

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

When We All Vote seeks to explore ways to shift the culture of Democracy, beginning with a hybrid in-person and virtual convening in June. The organization will bring together leaders and grassroots organizers across multiple issue areas, artists, athletes, academics and corporate partners.

The inaugural “Culture of Democracy” Summit will take place in Los Angeles from June 10 to 13. When We All Vote co-chair and founder, former first lady Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker.

“The Culture of Democracy Summit is rooted in When We All Vote’s mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in each and every election,” said When We All Vote Executive Director Stephanie L. Young. “Democracy isn’t just a box we check every four years. Voting must be embedded in all aspects of our culture — the movements we lead, the music we dance to, the content we consume and the values we share.”

The Summit combines virtual programming on Friday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT. In-person convenings and experiences will take place on June 11 and 12. A final series of conversations, including the former first lady’s keynote speech, will take place on the main stage at the Banc of California stadium.

The nonpartisan convening will feature conversations about protecting and strengthening Democracy through various mechanisms, including voter education and registration, culture change and direct voter mobilization.

Amanda Hollowell, national organizing director for When We All Vote, called the summit a “catalyst” for a shift in civic engagement in this country.

“We can no longer work in silos — we must build community to create the change we want to see,” Hollowell said. “The Summit has multiple levels of engagement and experiences for all attendees and panelists to participate in. From grassroots organizations and volunteers to faith leaders and celebrities, the Summit will bring all of these varying backgrounds together to have real conversations about voting rights, criminal justice, environmental justice, and reproductive justice.”

Last fall, the group turned National Voter Registration Day into a week of action. When We All Vote combined voter registration and education events and culturally relevant social activities in partnership with state and local allied organizations. The group also shared opportunities for direct advocacy around voting rights. With primaries already underway, many of those concerns remain pressing ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“As we head into the midterm elections, make no mistake, our democracy remains under threat, and we all play a role in protecting and expanding it,” Young continued. “From the shows we binge-watch to the conversations we have online and in our communities, we are all culture creators, and we all play a role in fighting for our democracy in 2022 and beyond.”

SEE ALSO:

Grassroots Progressive Organizers Are Transforming The Midterms Landscape

For Black Voters Electoral Accountability Starts with the Democratic Primaries

‘Back To The Ballot Box’: Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote Launches National Voter Registration Week of Action

Michelle Obama Is Changing ‘Culture Of Democracy’ was originally published on newsone.com