WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez is back and wants to be heard!

Netflix released the first trailer for Halftime: Jennifer Lopez today (May 18) and it looks well worth the wait. The upcoming documentary offers an in-depth look behind the curtains revealing the grit and determination that makes her the icon that she is. In the film, Lopez reflects on her personal and professional milestones while simultaneously trying to figure out the next steps to take in her legendary career. ‘Halftime’ follows Lopez and gives viewers behind-the-scenes footage of her performances onscreen, stages across the world, the recent inauguration and her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show with Shakira, which the documentary is structured around.

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer delivers us our first chance to see Lopez discuss her battles with how the media portrays her and the self-esteem issues she’s dealt with over the years. We also get a glimpse of Jennifer’s reaction to what many perceive as her Oscar snub for her role in the 2019 film Hustlers. We even see a brief cameo from J Lo’s current boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Amanda Micheli served as the director for this documentary that focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions. ‘Halftime’ serves as the jumpstart to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she displays her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice fort a greater purpose.

The executive producers of the film were Courtney Baxter, Jason B. Bergh, Christopher Rouse and Yong Yam. David Broome, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Sofio Hall, Kent Kubena, Terry Leonard, Serin Marshall, Benny Medina and Angus Wall were all took on producer responsibilities.

Debuting at the United Palace in Washington Heights, Manhattan, ‘Halftime’ was selected to kick off the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 8. The documentary will then be available to stream on Netflix the following Tuesday, June 14.

Let us know how you feel about the trailer and if you’re going to tune in when it releases.

The post WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’ appeared first on Global Grind.

WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’ was originally published on globalgrind.com