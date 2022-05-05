Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Though some may think that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day, it actually isn’t. Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s unexpected victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Mexican independence is actually celebrated on Sept. 16.

Outside of the margaritas and festivities, Cinco de Mayo is a source of pride for Mexicans, Mexican-Americans and so many other cultures throughout the US. Take a look below at some of the events happening today in Washington, D.C.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also See: Tacos & Tequila Cinco De Mayo Celebration

RELATED: Spirit.Ed: Sovereign Brands Rolls Out The Culture’s Cocktails Featuring Some Of Hip-Hop’s Brightest Stars

RELATED: The Best Holiday Cocktails To Get You In The Spirit

RELATED: Spirit.Ed: Black Is Beautiful Beer Expands Collaboration With Walmart

READ MORE:

Things To Do For Cinco de Mayo In DC was originally published on kysdc.com