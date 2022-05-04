Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade appeared to have a fabulous time at Monday’s Met Gala as the two were all smiles in their fashionable ensembles as they graced the red carpet of the legendary Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After the festivities concluded, Gabrielle took to Instagram to share an adorable IG Reel of herself and her husband complete in sync as they had fun and enjoyed each other’s company during their fashionable night out. In the IG Reel, the actress is shown holding hands with her handsome hubby while at the Met Gala as they smiled and posed for the cameras. After they left the Gala, Gab then showed a clip of herself walking sensually towards her husband in a super sexy, brown Fendi dress with cut out sides. As she approached Dwyane, she prepared to land a kiss on him before the two lose their composure and begin laughing, showing how in sync (and out of sync) they can be.

“When you’re in sync vs. when you aren’t #MetGala2022,” the actress hilariously captioned the Reel. Check it out below.

Of course, Gabrielle’s millions of Instagram fans were loving this candid moment between the couple and flooded her IG feed with their comments on the funny moment. “WOW ,” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Ok but OKAYYY .”

Got to love the Union-Wades!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Launch Skincare Line For Melanated Babies

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Gorgeous Family Easter Photos On Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Chemistry Is Undeniable In These Sexy Birthday Pics

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable IG Reel Of Her And Hubby Dwyane Wade’s Date Night At 2022 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com