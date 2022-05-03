Maryland Native Jay Copeland Makes It To Top 7 On American Idol

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Local star Jay Copeland continues on the show American Idol.

On Sunday nights show, the Salisbury native sang remember me from the movie Coco, that is because Sunday night’s theme was Disney related. Now he is in the Top 7! 4 News sources, spoke with Jay to see what it is he’s learned the most as he endures such an awesome experience. Which is you have to be strong.

“The thing I have gained the most in being in this competition is tough skin. A lot of times the show the competition will show smiles and giggles just the performance part of it, but they don’t show what happens behind the scenes,”

He also says that can include the rough comments and critiques that the participants get. Jay says the experience can be emotional, affecting the contestant mentally. However, that’s not stopping him, its helping him to grow.

“I think I am so proud of myself for having tough skin and you know its okay to not be strong,” Jay adds.

Jay Copeland is the nephew of Josh Copeland, Season 9 Runner up for BET Sunday’s Best. LET’S HELP HIM GO ALL THE WAY! THIS SUNDAY, PLACE YOU VOTE FOR MAYLAND’S OWN JAY COPELAND! Got to americanidol.com/vote, Use the American Idol App or text 5 to 21523. You can vote 30 times. 10 times through all three platforms.

