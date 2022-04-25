Get To Know Wizards’ Insider Chase Hughes [Watch]

CLOSE
In this special episode of The Triple W Podcast; hosts Bre, Becca, Candi, and Carita speak with NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes! He shares with the ladies how his sports media journey started, what caused the friction with the team before the trade deadline, gives his HOT TAKE on the future for Washington Wizards plus soooooo much more! Watch this full interview below…
