April 16 marks Emancipation Day in Washington, DC! This day commemorates the abolition of slavery in the nation’s capital.

Throughout the city today will be lots of activities to enjoy in celebration of this Holiday! There will be a parade, fireworks and concert with Ceelo Green, MC Lyte + more!

