Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Married At 1:30 am Las Vegas Wedding!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas wedding just hours after Travis performed at the Grammys. They had been engaged since Barker popped the question back in October. There’s no word on if this was planned or spur of the moment.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas… unless you’re a Kardashian. The secret ceremony happened at around 1:30 AM in Sin City. According to TMZ, the couple only allowed a private photographer, brought their marriage license, and were officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Yeah. Really.

Reports say that the newly married couple will celebrate their nuptials more than once, suggesting that there could be some more public celebrations in the works, so keep an eye here for any updates.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage, though she does have three children with Scott Disick. For Travis, he’s hoping that this third time is the charm, as the rock star’s final divorce was settled back in 2008.

Congrats to the new happy couple!

