When the music stops: Musical artists who had to put healthy living first

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It’s well known that Lauryn Hill was tired of the Miseducation of the music industry and backed off for a long time to focus on her mental health. Others, from Missy Elliot to Muni Long, have made similar healthy living adjustments to handle illness and mental drain stemming from the work demands of the industry.

Harvard Health Publishing reports that six out of every 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, from cancer to diabetes. Some of your favorite performers are part of this statistic, which a non-stop recording and performing lifestyle can exacerbate.

Why Did Missy Elliot Disappear So Long?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer seemed to mysteriously disappear from the music scene, but decided to slow down for health reasons. The beloved music video icon lost over 30 pounds due to the fluctuations from the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2008.

This disease doesn’t have a cure, but healthy living habits like regular exercise and a balanced diet helped her get back on track. Instead of performing, she continued behind the scenes by returning to her roots as a writer and producer for others. After stabilizing her health, she once again made headlines with live performances and new music in recent years, including a surprise appearance during Katie Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime.

How Did Jazmine Sullivan Lose All That Weight?

When her mother Pamela was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, the singer took time off to care for her. During this time, she adopted a vegan lifestyle with her mom, which led to major weight loss, which recently went viral.

Years beforehand, after releasing “Reality Show” in 2015, another break lasted longer than she planned. During an interview with The Source in 2021, Jazmine Sullivan remarked about the extended hiatus, “I had a horrible relationship that resulted in domestic abuse at the time.”

Why Did Muni Long Need Major Surgery?

Breathing control is vital for singing, and Ms. Long has been put to the test. The Grammy Award winner’s health struggles started with pneumonia while on tour with Monica and Brandi, which led to an emergency double-lung transplant in December 2025. Since that time, she’s appeared at the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles and spoken candidly about her health journey, citing how much support at home matters.

Celebs Raise Awareness About Healthy Living

Celebrities coming forward with their illnesses helps the public validate their own symptoms and demystify unknown diseases like Graves’ Disease. Their adjustments promote more proactive healthcare in which people listen to their bodies and prioritize routine testing.

If money is an issue, check for local and state help and cheaper medication alternatives such as prescriptions from a Canadian Pharmacy Online.

Get Inspired by R&B Icons’ Healthcare Management

Practicing healthy living can prevent illness and improve life quality. Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself at doctor’s appointments and adopt sustainable habits to manage a diagnosis through dietary changes, more exercise, and proper hydration.

Start your wellness and health journey and get more insights on our website.