Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Naba’a Richard Muhammad, the editor of the award-winning, The Final Call Newspaper, returns to the WOL classroom. The Final Call is believed to be the only National Black newspaper in the US. Brother Richard will discuss the Black News Channels’ demise, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Clarence Thomas & the 1/6 investigation. Brother Richard will also look at the Will Smith/Chris Rock issue & the Russia Ukraine dispute. Before Brother Richard, Estate Planner Dr. Rosie Milligan on the impact of Blacks being the least racial group getting married.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Richard Muhammad & Dr. Rosie Milligan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: