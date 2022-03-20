The Wilsons Surprise Patients At Colorado Children’s Hospital

Beyond the football field and the stage, NFL player Russell Wilson and his wife singer Ciara are known for their dedication to uplifting and empowering youth, and the couple is continuing to positively impact the lives of youngsters. According to CBS Denver, the Wilsons recently visited a children’s hospital in Colorado.
The Aurora-based medical facility—which is one of the top children’s hospitals in the United States—has provided care for thousands of youths. The institution has been at the forefront of transformative research used to innovate treatments that combat childhood diseases and advance pediatric medicine. Ciara and Russell—who was recently traded to the Denver Broncos—surprised patients, signed autographs and read excerpts from their new children’s book Why Not You?. The book—which was authored by the couple and features illustrations by artist Jessica Gibson—was created to help children develop self-confidence.
Wilson shared he and Ciara are passionate about driving impact in local communities and will continue to do so in Colorado. “We’re super excited to be here,” he shared in a statement. “I think that we’ve had some amazing experiences along the way and I think the amazing part of it is that it’s about the families, it’s about the loved ones, it’s about the people that surround them and the belief that there are better days. It’s about the nurses and the doctors; it’s a beautiful team effort. It’s also about being able to impact places and communities and now we’re forever connected here.”
News about their visit at Children’s Hospital Colorado comes months after they surprised students at their Des Moines-based Why Not You Academy charter school with gifts and words of wisdom. “I always say, all it takes is one person to believe, and that person is you,” Ciara shared with the youngsters. “Where you come from in life will not determine how far you go.”
Many of the Wilsons’ philanthropic efforts are led through their nonprofit the Why Not You Foundation which aims to create equity in children’s education and healthcare.
