U.S. Secretary of Education On The Boosing of HBCU Funding Following Bomb Threats | Russ Parr Morning Show

Today (March 16th) on the Russ Parr Morning Show, U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona called in to discuss an array of topics, specifically the announcement of funding for the HBCUs affected by the recent bomb threats.

According to ABC News, “The campuses of at least 36 HBCUs and other colleges have been targeted by threats and at least 18 of these colleges and universities were targeted on Feb. 1 alone — the first day of Black History Month.”

Dr. Cardona explains why these grants will kick in right away, why this administration takes these types of threats so seriously, and how this will benefit the universities, students, and faculty in a variety of ways beyond just financial assistance.

Listen to the full interview to learn more about the HBCU funding, which schools would be eligible, and more with Russ Parr and Dr. Miguel Cardona in the player above!

