Bank Of America Employee Who Called Cops On Ryan Coogler Was A Black Woman–It Be Your Own People

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

You know the whole “banking while Black” thing has gotten out of hand when a well-known Black filmmaker who directed one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the last decade can’t even make a discreet withdrawal from his bank without being accused of criminal activity.

In today’s episode of Wakanda Sh** Is This? Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his associates were detained in Atlanta after Coogler stopped at Bank of America to make a legal withdrawal from his account, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

It all started back in January when Coogler walked into his bank wearing sunglasses and a face mask and handed a teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on it that read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

Apparently, the teller thought Coogler’s clear and concise note asking for discretion read, “I’m robbing you,” when translated into Blackanda dialect.

That’s right, the teller thought something was suspicious about a Black man handing them a slip with said Black man’s account information on it because it included a note about being low-key when counting out his money. So the teller called the police and, according to TMZ, the cops “detained 2 people waiting outside for Ryan in an SUV–and then went in and brought RC himself out in handcuffs.”

Now, I know what y’all are thinking: This has white people shenanigans written all over it. After all, Bank of America has a long history of racism allegations due to whiteness run amok. But in this case, the teller who called the police was described in the police report as a pregnant Black woman.

Damn, where do I even begin?

First of all, sis’, you’ll never get into Wakanda like this. You’ll have to wait in the “Well-kinda” customs area until Wakanda agents are sure you ain’t an opp.

Secondly, what kind of d-list, Tyler Perry-directed heist films have you been watching? No bank robberies in real life begin with someone handing a teller a note. And even if that was a thing, the note would have said something like, “Give me all your money or I’ll shoot.” The note you got was requesting you to be discreet while withdrawing 12 racks of your customer’s own money. Who robs a bank by giving a teller a deposit slip with his account number on it?

Lastly, calling the cops before considering any of this is straight-up Karen sh**.

Anyway, Coogler told TMZ everything is cool between him and his bank now.

“This situation should never have happened,” he said. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

Still, Coogler was reportedly pissed at the cops—who released him after realizing it was all a big (and stupid AF) mistake—and he asked for all of their badge numbers.

This all goes to show that no amount of fame and success means a Black person won’t be profiled.

Also, sometimes it be your own people.

SEE ALSO:

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending 6 Months In Atlanta Jail On Trumped-Up Cocaine Charges

How Is Atlanta ‘Wakanda’ When 86% Of Its Homeless Are Black?

Bank Of America Employee Who Called Cops On Ryan Coogler Was A Black Woman–It Be Your Own People was originally published on newsone.com