The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Majic Listen Live Banner

 

Kei-Touch interviewed Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott, a globally known recording artist, front man, lead vocalist, and bass player with 3 billboard hits including the “Da Butt” which peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Hot Black Singles in 1988 and was also a featured performance in Spike Lee’s film “School Daze”.

Also, to his credit, his group Experience Unlimited aka E.U. was not only an opening act for the commencement ceremony for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture but they also have an exhibit on the third floor of the museum. Sugar Bear is a passionate special education schoolteacher and advocates against gun violence.

Since Gregory Elliott was a child, he has held the name of Sugar Bear because of his love for Sugar Crisp Cereal.

The Outlet with Key-Touch Show Banner

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE:

Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott l The Outlet With Kei-Touch  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close