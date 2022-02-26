Kei-Touch interviewed Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott, a globally known recording artist, front man, lead vocalist, and bass player with 3 billboard hits including the “Da Butt” which peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Hot Black Singles in 1988 and was also a featured performance in Spike Lee’s film “School Daze”.

Also, to his credit, his group Experience Unlimited aka E.U. was not only an opening act for the commencement ceremony for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture but they also have an exhibit on the third floor of the museum. Sugar Bear is a passionate special education schoolteacher and advocates against gun violence.

Since Gregory Elliott was a child, he has held the name of Sugar Bear because of his love for Sugar Crisp Cereal.

Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com

