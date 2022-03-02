Mary J. Blige To Produce Lifetime Film Inspired By Her First Top 10 Hit “Real Love”

Celebrity News
After kicking off the year with a new album and stellar performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Mary J. Blige is set on having an amazing rollout for her 30th anniversary as the undisputed Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul.

Her next act will be revisiting a classic single from her debut album, What’s the 411?, only this time reworking it as a movie that she’ll soon be executive producing for Lifetime Network.

 

Announced earlier today, Lifetime confirmed the news via social media (seen above), stating the song that will inspire their next original movie will be none other than MJB’s best-selling single “Real Love.” Released in summer 1992, the song would go on to give Mary her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at #7, while topping the US Hot R&B Singles and US Rhythmic charts. “Real Love” became one of the top 40 R&B singles of 1992, and last year was included by Rolling Stone Magazine on its “500 Best Songs of All Time” list.

More on what Real Love the movie will be about below, via Deadline:

“Written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram, the coming-of-age romantic drama centers around Kendra, who sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meet’s her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.

‘I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way.’ said Blige. ‘It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of ‘Real Love.’”

In addition to the single “Real Love,” the film of the same name will also use other songs from Blige’s catalog which could come from What’s The 411? or even her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. We definitely can’t wait to find out!

Reminisce with us below on this classic cut from the Queen:

 

Mary J. Blige To Produce Lifetime Film Inspired By Her First Top 10 Hit “Real Love”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

