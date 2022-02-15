Married At First Sight’s Woody & Amani Reveal Their First Pregnancy [Photos]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Congrats to Married at First Sight success story, Woody and Amani as they are expecting their first child! The couple met and got married on the same day during the Lifetime television experimental love show, Married at First Sight and have become a favorite within the franchise.

The couple shared photos on their Instagram accounts celebrating their 2 year (24 months) anniversary and being 24 weeks pregnant!

“We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” said Amani and Woody via a joint statement.

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

