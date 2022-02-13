Dr. Susan M. Collins To Make History As The First Black Woman To Lead A Federal Bank

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Black women are shattering glass ceilings in industries where they are often underrepresented. Susan M. Collins, Ph.D was recently appointed to serve as the president and CEO of The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, making her the first Black woman to sit at the helm of a Fed bank.

Collins—a Harvard University alumna who holds a doctorate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—has led work that sits at the intersection of global economics and policy. The macroeconomist, who grew up in New York City, has held several roles in the realm of academia including working as an associate professor of economics at Harvard and teaching at Georgetown University. She also served as a senior staff economist at the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. Collins is currently the University of Michigan’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and the Edward M. Gramlich Collegiate Professor of Public Policy and Economics.

Collins says she’s looking forward to taking on the new role. “I am inspired by the portfolio of important and innovative work underway at the Boston Fed,” she shared in a statement. “I am delighted with the opportunity to lead such a dynamic organization, engage with its talented staff, and work with its constituents – to understand their economic challenges and help explain the work of the Fed in the economy. It will also be a pleasure to return to Greater Boston and New England.”

Kenneth Montgomery, who serves as interim president and CEO of the Boston Fed, added Collins is “a leader with exceptional background and perspective” and “has a deep understanding of the Federal Reserve System’s inner workings, having served for nine years as a director at the Chicago Reserve Bank.” She is slated to step into her new role on July 1.

Collins’ appointment comes as there is a need for diversity within the finance industry. Research shows Black women hold a mere 4 percent of C-suite positions within the financial field.

SEE ALSO:

Marva Smalls Becomes First Black Woman Appointed To Serve On Heisman Trophy Trust’s Board

Sharon Bowen Makes NYSE History As First Black Woman Board Chair

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Dr. Susan M. Collins To Make History As The First Black Woman To Lead A Federal Bank was originally published on newsone.com