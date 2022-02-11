The Iconic Mary J. Blige Talks Self-Care, New Album, 2022 Tour + More with Vic Jagger

CLOSE
Vic Jagger sits down with the iconic Mary J Blige to talk about the self-care journey to her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. They also discuss her fiery role as Monet Tejada in Power II: Ghost, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and her upcoming 2022 tour. Watch their full conversation below…
