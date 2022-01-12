Janet Jackson Weighs In On Michael Jackson Controversy

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Janet Jackson is notorious for keeping her private life, private–but now it seems as if the Pop Icon is ready to bear it all after releasing the trailer for her upcoming documentary, ‘Janet.’

Taking to Instagram, the triple threat, along with A&E and Lifetime unveiled a new three-minute trailer from episode one of the two-part docuseries, which is scheduled to begin airing on Jan. 28. Executive produced by Janet and her brother Randy Jackson, the four-hour film, which was shot over the course of the last five years, features interviews with a host of celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Regina King, Ciara, Janelle Monáe, Tyler Perry, Missy Elliott, Teyana Taylor, Samuel L. Jackson, and Paula Abdul — who’ve witnessed and been influenced by Janet’s legendary career, weigh in on her life and accomplishments in the trailer.

The latest trailer from the movie shows highlights from Janet’s life and career — from her and her siblings’ humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana, to her feelings on her late legendary brother, Michael Jackson, and the 2018 death of her father Joseph. The movie also tells the little-known story about what it was like for Janet to grow up with her famous Jackson 5 brothers, whose sometimes abusive childhood has arguably received more public attention than that of their equally famous sister.

“There were times when I just didn’t understand where I actually fit in,” Janet says during the clip. “My father was very strict. He was in charge of my life, my career. My father said, ‘You’re going to sing.’”

The trailer also features the singer sharing how the allegations against her brother affected her own career, sharing that she was treated “guilty by association.”

Janet Jackson also had a few choice words for critics over the way she was treated after her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, during which her breast was briefly exposed due to a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she says in the trailer

One scene in the new trailer suggests that Timberlake invited Jackson to perform with him again at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. Since she did not join him, it appears that the documentary will explain why.

Check out the trailer below.

