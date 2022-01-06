D.C. Mayor Bowser’s Office Reflects On The January 6th Insurrection One Year Later [VIDEO]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

DC’s Mayor Bowser and her office have put together a video of reflection on the horrifying riot that happened on this day last year. This so-called “Stop the Steal” rally was to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden‘s presidential election based on “the big lie” that nonexistent voter fraud played a role in his victory over Donald Trump. In the video below you’ll see images of the desrecpet shown to our city and nation.

In a statement from Mayor Muriel Bowser, she says “Last year, The DC Police Deptartment, DC fire EMS, and DC HSEMA answered the call to restore order at the Capitol and defend our nation’s democracy. Though January 6th was a traumatic day for our nation, I am grateful for all that DC residents did to keep us safe & represent our #DCValues.”

