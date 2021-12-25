Good News
Ciara And Russell Wilson Surprise Students At Their ‘Why Not You’ Charter School With Holiday Gifts

The couple celebrated the Des Moines-based school’s inaugural class.

Songstress Ciara and her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson have been dedicated to ensuring youth from underserved communities have access to high-quality education. This holiday season, the couple advanced their efforts to inspire and empower children. The Wilsons visited their Des Moines-based Why Not You Academy charter school to surprise students with gifts and words of wisdom, People reported.

The school—which officially opened this fall—is an extension of the couple’s nonprofit, the Why Not You Foundation. The organization’s mission is to eradicate poverty and enhance children’s education and health initiatives. During their visit, Russell and Ciara surprised the school’s inaugural class with items from their Human Nation and Dare to Roam apparel brands. They also revealed the official mascot for the school would be a lion.

While interacting with the students, the Wilsons spoke about the importance of following their dreams and taking actionable steps towards bringing them to fruition, eliminating self-doubt and not letting their current circumstances define their futures. “I always say, all it takes is one person to believe, and that person is you,” Ciara shared with the young scholars. “Where you come from in life will not determine how far you go.”

Russell added he hopes the students won’t count themselves out in pursuit of their dreams. “There was something my dad used to always tell me, he used to always say, ‘Son, why not you?’” he said. “We want you all to ask that question — ‘Why not me? Why can’t I be what I’m destined to be?’”

The visit comes months after the Wilsons announced they’re releasing a children’s book titled Why Not You?. Inspired by their personal coming of age stories and their children, the picture book—which features illustrations by artist Jessica Gibson—was created to help youth develop a solid sense of self-confidence. Why Not You? is slated to hit shelves in March 2022.

[caption id="attachment_4137573" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.  Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. "During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned," according to the National Governors Association. MORE: Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor - David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively.  While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City's second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city's 61st mayor. But in politics, Black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh Black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of Black candidates running for governor for the next term.  Both Georgia and Massachusetts have women of color running for governor in 2022. With Stacey Abrams announcing her bid for governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps. Let's take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.  

Ciara And Russell Wilson Surprise Students At Their ‘Why Not You’ Charter School With Holiday Gifts  was originally published on newsone.com

