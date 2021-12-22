FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Pill in United States

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This Wednesday, the FDA authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill, ‘Paxlovid’, to treat ill people with COVID-19 to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized.

This is the first antiviral Covid-19 pill authorized to treat Covid-19 in high-risk individuals of the age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.

“Today’s authorization of PAXLOVID represents another tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years in, continues to disrupt and devastate lives across the world. This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can be taken at home, will change the way we treat COVID-19, and hopefully help reduce some of the significant pressures facing our healthcare and hospital systems,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “Pfizer stands ready to begin delivery in the U.S. immediately to help get PAXLOVID into the hands of appropriate patients as quickly as possible.”

In November, Biden’s administration announced that they would purchase 10 million treatment of the pill for $5.295 billion.

Paxlovid, the COVID pill is a five-day course medicine that includes three pills given twice a day. From the “promising data” from Pfizer, President Biden said he was encouraged that the drug would “mark a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic.”

