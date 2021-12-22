Hairstylist Cancels Client Appointment For Being Vaccinated

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Wow, well isn’t this different.

In the midst of COVID-19 spiking with the Omicron variant on the rise, where whole cities and establishments are requiring vaccinations before entry, this hairstylist is doing the exact opposite.

A client who booked with an Indianapolis hairstylist found it odd when her hair appointment was canceled for being vaccinated.

The stylist asked the potential client if she was vaccinated and the client said yes she was.

The stylist in a text message then responded, “Ok I do apologize but at this time I am not accepting clients that are. Do you have Zelle? I will refund your deposit”.

As most would be, the client was utterly shocked to find that those who were vaccinated were denied her hair services.

