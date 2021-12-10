Northern Virginia Job Fair Brings More Opportunities For Careers In The Health Industry

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and Work in Northern Virginia hosted a Virtual Health and Care Job Fair earlier this week on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

At the event there were more than 30 employers, including Inova Health System, Sunrise Senior Living, Home Instead, ServiceSource, and the Fairfax County government. Those looking for employment had access to be interviewed for hundreds of jobs in health and care especially for older adults and persons with disabilities.

The Director of Talent Initiative for Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Michael Batt, shared that “There’s just a huge shortage in our workforce to help meet the demands that are out there, and the pandemic did not help that. We’re trying to do our part to help,” There is a high demand for jobs within the Health industry so these fairs are a great resource. More career fairs will be held throughout 2022 and beyond. For more information on times, locations and any other inquiries on future events, click here.

Source: LocalDMV

