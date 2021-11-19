Madden NFL 22 Tourney to Feature HBCU Talent & Create Opportunity For Students 

HBCU students will have the opportunity to show their gaming skills on a national stage once again. The NFL announced earlier this week that the HBCU Madden NFL gaming tournament will be returning this year.

The Madden 22 x HBCU tournament will feature students from the four dozen institutions in the CIAA, SIAC, MEAC, and SWAC.

Sixteen finalists will be going to Los Angeles during Super Bowl week for a chance to win $5,000 and get the experience of a lifetime.

The finalists will get the opportunity to tour the NFL’s studios and get to spend time with EA Sports workers from various departments of the company.

“We are so thrilled to bring back this tournament for HBCU students and offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come to Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI Week,” Natara Holloway, the vice president of football strategy at the NFL, said in a statement. “We want to expand the League’s efforts to create inclusive opportunities for the next generation of talent with partners like EA providing not only a chance for students to compete, but also the chance to learn the business of football through practical learning and shadowing experiences.”

This opportunity and others like them are pivotal for HBCU students. There’s nothing like having the opportunity to see something new and connect with people who could spark an interest that you never knew you had. The knowledge and networking experience that those students will gain while being in LA during Super Bowl week could become significant later in their careers.

The NFL will also work with Gaming Community Network to run the tournament.

“We are so honored to be working with the NFL on this incredibly important initiative to capture the passion of gaming among HBCU students,” Gaming Community Network CMO Chris Kindt said. “We are confident our team with deep roots in esports and gaming will deliver an exciting tournament capped off by the exhilaration of competing during Super Bowl LVI.”

Reports and gaming have become a multibillion-dollar industry and a field that many people see great growth opportunities in. So creating innovative partnerships that allow students to be involved in this industry’s future will do nothing but help these individuals make an impact.

You can register for the tournament right here.

