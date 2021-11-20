Good News
Watch ALL 5 Nights Of The Praise Virtual Fall Revival

Watch Here: Praise Virtual Fall Revival 2021 - Full Week

What an amazing week it has been! We were super blessed with the word by our guest preachers; Dr. Taft Quincey Heatley of Shiloh Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA, Dr. Maurice Watson of Metropolitan Baptist Church, Bishop Derek Grier of Grace Church, Rev. Dr. Mary Edosomwan of One God Ministry and Pastor Troy Dixon of Zion Church of Fredericksburg. The exclusive performances by James Fortune,  Renee Spearman Lasha’ Knox, E. Dewey Smith and D’Shondra were the cherry on top!

Thank you all for joining us this week! If you missed anything from our 2021 Fall Virtual Revival all 5 nights are available below…

Night 1:

Night 2:

Night 3:

Night 4:

Night 5:

