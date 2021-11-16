Nick Cannon Talks With Vic Jagger About His New Hip-Hop Holiday Movie, Managing Lil Kim + More!

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Nick Cannon has made a name for himself in many, many ways… and he’s always made time to help and support those around him. In this exclusive interview with Vic Jagger, Nick Cannon gives a little insight on how he began managing Lil Kim plus he talks about his upcoming movie, what keeps him going everyday and his hope for his children’s future. Watch this full interview below…

