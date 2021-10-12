Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About “Feud” With Vin Diesel, Had A Good Laugh At Diesel’s “Tough Love” Quote

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets even more candid about his “beef” with his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family on the big screen, but there was well-documented tension between the film’s stars Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese. Back in August, Hiram Garcia, president, and partner of The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks revealed to Collider that we have more than likely seen the last of his character Hobbs in Fast & Furious movies, but his character Hobbs will still be around.

In a recent cover feature with Vanity Fair, the movie star and now budding rapper got real candid about the issue between himself and Diesel. There was a feud brewing between Johnson and Diesel, 54, behind the scenes for those who need a quick refresher. Johnson only agreed to star in the franchise’s eighth film, The Fate of The Furious, on the condition that he didn’t have to film any scenes with Diesel. Johnson revealed to Vanity Fair he went that route because he “wanted to forgo drama” and stating it”was the best thing to do” at the time.

In a social media post that didn’t live too long on his timeline, Johnson channeled his iconic wrestling persona and called out both Diesel and Gibson, calling them “chicken s–t” and “candy asses.”

“A candy ass is something you don’t want to be,” Johnson explained to Vanity Fair. “And the best way that I can describe a candy ass is: Life is so much easier, I have found when you are not full of s—. And a candy ass is completely full of s—.”

When pressed why he shared the post? Johnson revealed, “Nothing specific happened, just the same old s—. And that just wasn’t my best day.” But, he did say he “meant” what he wrote and admitted that he deleted be he felt to “express it publicly was not the right thing to do.”

“It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note,” he said. “But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls— away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Vanity Fair also asked Johnson about the face-to-face meeting he had with Diesel in his trailer, with Johnson confirming tha it did happen but wasn’t a “peaceful” one, but rather a “meeting of clarity.”

“One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bulls— with an answer. But here’s the truth,” Johnson said. “I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple.” “So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed,” he added. “And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.”https://www.instagram.com/p/CU8JiMAApmH/We love it when The Rock keeps it all the way real. We are interested to see if Vin Diesel or Tyrese will respond.Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty “He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum,” Johnson explained. “And agreed to leave it there.”Johnson further said he and Diesel are “philosophically two different people” and “approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways.”But one particular moment during the interview put on display the feud between Johnson and Diesel. Vanity Fair brought up a specific quote from Diesel when he alluded to being Johnson’s “big brother” in the industry and gave him “a lot of tough love” to get a better performance out of him.“I have one big brother, and it’s my half brother. And that’s it,” the Rampage star told the outlet in response to that quote specifically.

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About “Feud” With Vin Diesel, Had A Good Laugh At Diesel’s “Tough Love” Quote was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: