A Woman Cracked The Code On The Origins Of A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala Quilt

A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala fit is still a hot topic within the fashion industry. One woman has stepped forward and cracked the code behind the very colorful piece.

As spotted on Buzz Feed the Harlem native pulled up to the star studded event wearing a very unique coverall. Rocky gave credit to ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz on the quilt but the bedspread has been around for years. Last week a woman named Sarah took to social media to clarify where the cover came from. “So my great grandmothers quilt was donated to an antique/thrift store a while back. When I saw the #metgala Photo I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt” she wrote.

“I read the vogue article about the designer finding the quilt in Southern California and with his office not that far from us in Venice California, I demanded that my mom go look for the photos of it on our old bed. Looks like great grandma Mary went to the #metgala with @asaprocky and @erl__________ they wrote a @voguemagazine article too ” she added.

Naturally fans demanded that more respect be put on her nana’s name but to hear Sarah tell it she was just fine with Rocky making the quilt famous. “I posted this because I found it amazing that some thing that my great grandmother made out of love for my mother, to be used to keep her warm ,and was donated so that it might keep somebody else warm or sold to raise funds for a lovely charity, ended up being used for an amazing statement art piece by amazingly talented people who took it to the next level. I have talked to the designer @erl__________ and the quilter @zakfoster.quilts who worked so hard on the pieces. They’re both lovely people” she wrote.

You can see more images of the quilt below.

