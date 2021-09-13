Social Media
Kanye Has Stopped Following Kim K on Instagram!!!

The Cher Show Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Here comes another sign that the couple formerly known as “Kimye” is over!

Kanye West has apparently stopped following his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

From Complex:

While a development of this type carries approximately zero inherent meaning, it is indeed currently true that Kardashian is not among the 12 accounts West follows on the Facebook-owned platform.

Apparently, Kanye has also stopped following Kim on another social media platform:

In June of this year, fans noticed that West had stopped following the Kardashians on Twitter. Some also noted that these unfollowings were initially spotted amid coverage of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale, which itself aired roughly four months after Kanye and Kim’s divorce was first reported.

It looks like Ye is making a clean break from “Kimye” for good as he is no longer “keeping up with” her family.

Then again, Ye has also been “inactive” on Twitter since last year with his last tweet being that with the words “KANYE 2024.”

Even though he has stopped following her on some of the social sites, Kim and Kanye still appear to support one another publicly.  Most of it is to support his new album ‘Donda’ with Kim appearing “during the final moments” of a Chicago event where she was “wearing a Balenciaga couture wedding dress.”

Yes, they may be there for one another, but not anymore as husband and wife.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com

Second Picture Courtesy of Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Kanye Has Stopped Following Kim K on Instagram!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

