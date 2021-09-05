NFL Player Leonard Fournette Donates $100K To Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

As Louisiana residents continue to navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, several individuals are stepping up to support relief efforts. One of the latest stars to do so is NFL player Leonard Fournette who pledged to donate $100,000 to organizations helping those impacted by the destructive storm, NBC Sports reported.
After witnessing the ravaging effects caused by the Category 4 hurricane, the New Orleans native —who hails from the Seventh Ward—could not sit on the sidelines and watch his community lose hope. He was determined to do everything in his power to help his city recover. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back announced he would donate funds to New Orleans-based grassroots nonprofits that are providing necessities for families and children. He also set up a relief fund dubbed Leonard Cares NOLA and encouraged individuals to support organizations that are helping residents as they prepare to rebuild.
Fournette understands the obstacles that stem from dealing with a devastating storm. He was 10 years old when Hurricane Katrina hit his hometown, forcing his family to live on a bridge before they relocated to Corpus Christi. Fournette has candidly shared his harrowing experiences, which included direly seeking medication for his grandparents and witnessing lives lost due to the disaster. “I want to use my platform to help out my city and everyone that is around Louisiana,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get that. I donated $100,000 out of my own money just to help people out in New Orleans and all over Louisiana, whoever is going through something or whoever needed something. Tomorrow, I’m having a meeting with the team and to see who wants to give something to the funding to help out. That’s the big thing. Hopefully, it’s successful to help out those who are in need.”
Fournette isn’t the only hometown hero supporting the city of New Orleans. Mogul Master P is donating water and supplies to residents through his beverage company LA Great Water. According to CNN, over 600,000 Louisiana residents are without power, and in some areas, it may be weeks before it is restored.
5:04 pm. Houma getting raked by #Hurricane #IDA’s inner eyewall. Very destructive winds. Near whiteout. Lots of flying debris. This place is gonna look different tomorrow. A mean storm. pic.twitter.com/DyInmhi7Mo— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 29, 2021
