Find Love on the NYC Subways With Upcoming Reality TV Show “Date While You Wait”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The quest for love is an ever daunting task, and it’s only getting harder to find “The One” with all the day-to-day affairs calling for our attention. However, Brooklynite Thomas Knox came up with an idea six years ago where New Yorkers can make the most of their daily commute and possibly land their “happily ever after” with his project “Date While You Wait.” Now, it will become its own TV series, premiering on October 13 on WNYE.

The concept was not initially about romance, though. “Date While You Wait was essentially an idea to connect people,” Knox told the Huffington Post in 2015. He would pop up at random NYC subway stations and entertain conversation with willing passersby of all sorts and even engage them in a game like Connect Four or Perfection while they waited for their trains. “It was just something that we thought about doing to bring people together, to communicate. So if they wanna talk, they can talk, or just play a cool game.”

The concept eventually caught on and found Knox in different cities like Philadelphia or Atlanta along with NYC, and its popularity landed him a production deal with David Harris Katz Entertainment Inc. in February 2020.

“This is something special that needs to be shared with the masses,” Katz told the New York Post, calling the show “a love letter” to the Big Apple. It meant so much to Katz that he pushed forward with filming, even during the coronavirus crisis, emphasizing that all measures were taken to ensure the safety of every participant. “We shot the whole series in the middle of the pandemic,” he stated. “No one got COVID.”

Of all the dates that he considers memorable, there was one Knox really holds dear. “Meeting Howard Wexler, the founder of Connect Four, was a highlight for me,” he told New York’s WABC-7.

In the end, though, Date While You Wait is really about the greater love to be found from genuine connectedness and community. “We all have something in common no matter who we are or where we’re from,” Knox said, “and if you can find that commonality when we’re having those conversations, you can talk, you can engage better.”

Find Love on the NYC Subways With Upcoming Reality TV Show “Date While You Wait” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: