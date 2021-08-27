Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The 2021 school year has officially arrived, whether you’re prepping those back to school ‘fits and supplies or already have a young one currently matriculating at an academic institution.

We got on the phone with Becky Pringle, president of the nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association, to discuss the upcoming school year and what precautions need to be made to maintain a safe learning environment.

Among the topics Alfredas and Mrs. Pringle discussed while Russ was out include mask mandates at schools and universities, how to those who are eligible to get vaccinated can protect students who aren’t able to yet, and most importantly the role that emotional wellness plays in boosting morale for students getting back in the swing of things. On the latter point, Pringle says, “[students are] excited to be together and we want to make sure to create an environment that brings them joy and allows them to learn.”

Listen to some vital educational information by way of the NEA’s own Becky Pringle on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

Why Creating A Safe, Yet Joyous Environment Is So Important In The 2021 School Year was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

