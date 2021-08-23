Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

In case you missed it: Jeopardy fans are championing for LeVar Burton to replace Mike Richards as a host, R. Kelly’s assistant testifies against his former employer, plus T.I. shares a special message for Lizzo who continues to be attacked over her size. Hear Alfreda’s “Hot Off The Wire” rundown on it below!

RELATED: LeVar Burton Will Not Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Twitter Is Not Feeling The Game Show’s Final Answer

RELATED: Lizzo Tearfully Addresses Hateful Comments Following ‘Rumors’ Music Video: ‘It’s Fat-Phobic, And It’s Racist, And It’s Hurtful’

RELATED: R. Kelly Judge Reportedly Snaps At Defense Lawyer For Tweeting In Court

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Hot Off The Wire: R. Kelly’s Former Assistant Speaks Out, T.I. Has Inspiring Message For Lizzo & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: