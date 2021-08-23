Russ Parr
Hot Off The Wire: R. Kelly’s Former Assistant Speaks Out, T.I. Has Inspiring Message For Lizzo & More

In case you missed it: Jeopardy fans are championing for LeVar Burton to replace Mike Richards as a host, R. Kelly’s assistant testifies against his former employer, plus T.I. shares a special message for Lizzo who continues to be attacked over her size. Hear Alfreda’s “Hot Off The Wire” rundown on it below!

