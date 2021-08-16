Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Marlon Wayans Explains Why ‘White Chicks 2’ Is ‘Necessary’ Now More Than Ever

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Alfredas is back to deliver the hottest headlines in pop culture on the Russ Parr Morning Show! She has the latest on Nicki Minaj and her husband harassing his sexual assault victim accusations, Kevin Hart hilariously reacts to Don Cheadle’s age, but Don didn’t find it very funny, and lastly, Marlon Wayans opens up about the possibility of a sequel to his 2004 smash hit, “White Chicks”.

In a recent interview with Variety, Wayans explains why he feels the sequel would be a mega success in Hollywood today, noting he and his brother have plenty of ideas, “and the world just keeps giving us more. ‘White Chicks 2’ is writing itself.”

Do you agree this comedy sequel would be a huge success, or do you side with Russ and see the potential in the possible “backlash”?

