PMJ (Pastor Mike Jr.) is blazing a new trail. Not only does he Pastor one of the fastest growing ministries in the south, he’s now a 2x Stellar Award Gospel Artist & Dove Nominated!

His soulful voice and vibe connects with practically every genre! His breakout and highly anticipated album, LIVE FREE features inspirational anthems that speak to the reality of each person. It speaks to that desire to win, recover, and survive! His sound is sure to appeal and reach the hearts of young and old alike. His songs are designed to tackle real life issues in a lyrical manner and peppered with life and gospel truth from the sages of old.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: