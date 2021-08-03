Dora Whittley

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Thought provoking, results-driven, cutting edge business-minded executive are a few words to describe Dora Din Whittley, a 10-year Atlanta native with Cameroonian origins. Dora completed her undergraduate studies in Exercise & Sports Science with a minor in Biology at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Raised by a mother who is a world-renowned cardiologist and a father who is an architect, math and science were the foundation of her childhood. Fluent in French, English, and moderately in Spanish, Dora utilizes her cultural foundation to diversify her talents and skills.

Dora began her professional career as an Entertainment Business Banker with one of Metro Atlanta’s top community banks where she managed a multi-million portfolio and received multiple accolades. In 2007, Dora lodged Trois Degrés Management & Media (TDMM), a global talent and business management firm, media and consulting firm with remote offices in Paris and Yaounde. TDMM has represented and worked with many novice and seasoned talents internationally in the entertainment and sports industry including Seasoned Actor, Carl Payne of the Hit TV Series, ‘Martin’, America’s Next Top Model, Dominique Reighard, LHHATL Karlie Redd, Q Parker, 112, NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and his son, Lawrence Taylor Jr., Congolese mega star Innoss’B, FUBU-TV, FELA! The Broadway Musical and more. TDMM rebranded today as ‘The Whittley Agency’ has worked on high level campaigns with numerous clients spanning business and brand development, crisis management, brand messaging initiatives, event production, sponsorship acquisition, digital & media relations and product placement.

While serving on the board for the Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF), Dora was instrumental in creating a phenomenal community program PVIFF 50 Stars which curated programming and mentoring for young children in low-income housing in Southwest Atlanta. The program focused on using the arts and technology combined with one-on-one tutoring as a vehicle to increase school grades, attendance, and graduation rate in low income housing development. Dora was also instrumental in creating partnerships with large entertainment firms to include PES Payroll, Entertainment Partners and more for the film festival.

Dora is excited about expanding her knowledge in the film and television business as she assisted in the production of the TV Series “Landlords” currently in secondary stages with several major networks. In her current role as a partner to Trace USA, an international urban media company set to launch a new streaming service and TV network that delivers subscribers urban music and entertainment content from the U.S. and around the globe, TracePlay and Trace Prime TV will resonate well with millions of US-based diasporas with a love for Afro Urban culture. Dora has remained an active Board Member for Central Atlanta Progress, Giving Hearts with Love Foundation and the Get Connected Atlanta Foundation for over 3 years.

