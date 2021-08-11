Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The world we live in today can certainly give you a lot to rant over, and our guy Russ Parr decided to turn it all into an ongoing series that he shares directly with his huge social media following.

The latest “Russ Rant” calls out United States Senator Lindsey Graham for being quite the hypocrite when it comes to his stance on vaccination.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Russ didn’t hold back in the least bit on the topic of Graham, who he believes only chose to advocate for the vaccine after he himself contracted COVID-19 — prior to that, he actually spoke against mask mandates. Russ also had a few choice words for FOX News as well after the network gave Kevin Durant flack for enjoying librations after his big win at the Olympics.

Hear the latest “Russ Rant” below, and let us know if you agree with what he had to say today:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#RussRant: Lindsey Graham Is Hypocrite Of The Year was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: