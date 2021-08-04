Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Did you know, that more than 30 million Americans are living with Type 2 diabetes? For this weeks “Healthy Ever After” segment, The Get Up! Mornings team welcomes Dr. Sherita Golden.

Erica Campbell & Griff speak with the Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine about a number of things surrounding diabetes, including why we must maintain a healthy lifestyle and tips for people living with diabetes.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“So, actually heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in people with diabetes, both Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes, and I think that many people worry a about losing their vision or going on dialysis or losing a limb which we know are also common complications of diabetes,” Golden explains “but the leading cause of death is heart disease and stroke.”

In terms of prevention, Dr. Golden suggests daily exercise. “It’s important because it helps with your blood sugar and your blood pressure. Blood pressure and cholesterol are also contributors to heart disease.” She also explains why a healthy diet and regular appointments with your physician are also vital as well.

Lastly, she offers advice for people living with loved ones with diabetes and the importance of being an “advocate” for your loved ones health. “So, if you have family members, you wanna join them in their physical activity, you wanna join them in healthy eating. If they’re drinking a kale smoothie and you’re eating an ice cream sundae, that’s gonna be very discouraging.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Take a listen to this important talk on the topic of diabetes with Dr. Sherita Golden on Get Up! Morning With Erica Campbell below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: Tips For People Caring For Loved Ones With Diabetes was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: