Dolly Parton Used Her Whitney Houston Royalties To Help A Black Community

Dolly Parton continues to be thoughtful in her philanthropic efforts. The woke Country music icon has taken monies earned from when Whitney Houston used her song to help a Black community.

As spotted on Yahoo News the icon reminded folks yet again that she is about the people. Last week she joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While the two discussed several topics one has gone viral and with good reason. During their conversation Andy asked what did she do with the enormous bag she has received over the years from Whitney Houston remaking her song “I Will Always Love You”. “I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. So I thought, ‘well this is a wonderful place to be,’” she revealed.

She went on to detail that she also invested some of the cash in the spirit of Whitney. “I bought a property down in what was the black area of town, and it was mostly just black families and people that lived around there. And it was off the beaten path from 16th avenue,” Parton said. “And I thought, ‘well I am going to buy this place, the whole strip mall.’ And thought, ‘this is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney. So I just thought this was great, I’m just gonna be down here with her people, who are my people as well,” Parton said. “And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex. And I think, ‘this is the house that Whitney built.’”

You can watch the clip below.

